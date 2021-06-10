Top News Health Department issues red placard to Manoa Bar B Que for safety violations By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 2:45 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The red placard temporarily suspends the food establishment’s permit to operate, and the restaurant must close immediately. It must remain closed until a re-inspection is requested and all violations have been corrected. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Department of Health has issued a red “CLOSED” placard to Manoa Bar B Que Restaurant for safety violations found during a June 9 inspection and previous inspections. The restaurant has had repeated violations of unsafe temperature control of cooked foods, the Health Department said in a news release today. The red placard temporarily suspends the food establishment’s permit to operate, and the restaurant must close immediately. It must remain closed until a re-inspection is requested and all violations have been corrected. The earliest a re-inspection may occur is 24 hours after the placard is posted. Health inspectors met on May 7 with owner Steve Chan to reinforce the importance of “managerial control” to ensure food safety with regard to proper time and temperature controls. Routine inspections have revealed violations and a pattern of inconsistent compliance with regulations to prevent bacterial growth on cooked foods. The Health Department said it encourages voluntary compliance through education to avoid fines and closures. Previous Story Amazon now says remote work OK 2 days a week Next Story Hawaii Department of Health issues $828K fine for unlicensed care home