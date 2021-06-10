Health Department issues red placard to Manoa Bar B Que for safety violations

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Department of Health has issued a red “CLOSED” placard to Manoa Bar B Que Restaurant for safety violations found during a June 9 inspection and previous inspections.

The restaurant has had repeated violations of unsafe temperature control of cooked foods, the Health Department said in a news release today.

The red placard temporarily suspends the food establishment’s permit to operate, and the restaurant must close immediately. It must remain closed until a re-inspection is requested and all violations have been corrected.

The earliest a re-inspection may occur is 24 hours after the placard is posted.

Health inspectors met on May 7 with owner Steve Chan to reinforce the importance of “managerial control” to ensure food safety with regard to proper time and temperature controls.

Routine inspections have revealed violations and a pattern of inconsistent compliance with regulations to prevent bacterial growth on cooked foods.

The Health Department said it encourages voluntary compliance through education to avoid fines and closures.