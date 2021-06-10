Hiker airlifted from Waianae Valley

The Honolulu Fire Department rescued this evening a hiker on the Kumaipo Loop Trail in Waianae Valley in a weakened condition who could not hike out on her own.

The hiker was found very weak, and had previously vomited several times, HFD said in a news release.

HFD got the 911 call at 5:21 p.m. The first firefighters were on scene at 5:39 p.m., approximately 2 miles from the trailhead.

Air 1 arrived and brought a rescue specialist, who made contact with the patient at 6:11 p.m.

She was airlifted to Kaneaki Neighborhood Park where Emergency Medical Services received her at 6:26 p.m.

She was taken in stable condition to the hospital.

The remaining hikers of her group hiked out on their own.

HFD recommends hikers learn about the trail prior to the hike, the degree of difficulty etc., and compare one’s fitness, ability and experience with the trail description.