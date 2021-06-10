Honolulu firefighters airlift California visitor, 48, from top of Koko Crater

The Honolulu Fire Department today airlifted a 48-year-old California woman who was injured while hiking the Koko Crater Trail.

The woman called 911 at 1:29 p.m. today from the top of the trail and said she had been hiking for about an hour, but was unable to walk because of a possible pulled right hamstring.

The first unit arrived at 1:47 p.m. and hiked the trail on foot. They assessed her condition and determined the woman would need to be removed from the trail via helicopter.

She was put onto HFD’s Air 1, which flew her to a landing zone at Koko Head District Park, where Emergency Medical Services personnel took over care of the woman at 2:23 p.m.