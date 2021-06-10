Man, 21, dies after being struck by vehicle in Kaimuki crosswalk

A 21-year-old man has died after he was struck by a vehicle in a marked crosswalk near the intersection of Koko Head Avenue and Waialae Avenue in Kaimuki after midnight late last month.

On Tuesday, the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s office informed the vehicle homicide section that the man died. The Examiner’s office identified the man as Douglas Mott from zip code 96734, which includes, Kailua, Maunawili and Marine Corps Base Hawaii.

Honolulu police said that at about 12:13 a.m. on May 30, the man was critically injured after a 52-year-old Honolulu driving northbound on Koko Head from Waialae when he struck the man in the crosswalk.

Emergency Medical Services took the man to an area hospital in critical condition.

At the time of the collision, the weather was clear and there was street lighting, police said. Neither speed nor drugs appear to be contributing factors.

Alcohol may have been a possible contributing factor for both the driver and pedestrian at the time of the collision, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Police said this is the 25th traffic fatality on Oahu so far this year compared with 19 during the same time period last year. It is also the eighth pedestrian fatality for Oahu this year compared to six at the same time last year.