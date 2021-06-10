Off the News: Mama monk seal leaves pup on beach

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s World Oceans Month, and Kaiwi the mama monk seal figured she needed to get back to it. On Tuesday, she had weaned her pup, Loli‘i, and swam away from Kaimana Beach, leaving baby to fend for himself.

It was the human onlookers, standing apart by an enforced distance, who seemed the most upset. This is natural growing-up behavior, said the zoological experts. For the other species, perhaps, not for humans. Seems cold to us, but maybe there’s a parenting lesson to learn from the wild kingdom.

More senior housing in Chinatown

A groundbreaking ceremony held this week in Chinatown for the long-planned $93 million project, Halewai‘olu Senior Residences, serves as a heartening signpost that in a few years the tower could be home to more than 150 mostly senior households — with the bulk of rental units reserved for tenants earning no more than 60% of Oahu’s median household income. Currently, that’s $50,760 for a single person, $58,020 for a couple.

In the six years since the city selected a New Jersey-based developer to build these apartments for low-income kupuna, the project has endured delays over community concerns and challenges tied to rising costs. It’s past time to get this housing built.