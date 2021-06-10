comscore Off the News: Mama monk seal leaves pup on beach | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Mama monk seal leaves pup on beach

  • Today
  • Updated 6:51 p.m.

It’s World Oceans Month, and Kaiwi the mama monk seal figured she needed to get back to it. On Tuesday, she had weaned her pup, Loli‘i, and swam away from Kaimana Beach, leaving baby to fend for himself. Read more

Previous Story
Column: UI still broken as workers look for jobs

Scroll Up