comscore Grand jury declines to charge officers in 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap shooting | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Grand jury declines to charge officers in 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap shooting

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:40 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / APRIL 5 Honolulu police on April 5 investigated at Kalakaua Avenue and Philip Street, where Iremamber Sykap, 16, was fatally shot by police.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / APRIL 5

    Honolulu police on April 5 investigated at Kalakaua Avenue and Philip Street, where Iremamber Sykap, 16, was fatally shot by police.

In a decision that stunned family members and prompted calls for disclosure, an Oahu grand jury declined to indict three Hono­lulu police officers in connection with the April 5 shooting death of an unarmed 16-year-old who was the driver of a stolen vehicle that police fired into from behind as it sat idle on Kala­kaua Avenue. Read more

Previous Story
Monk seal mother weans pup and swims away

Scroll Up