First Hawaiian Bank has announced the advancement of three of its employees:

>> Gwynn Nakamura has been promoted to assistant vice president &Kapahulu Branch manager. Nakamura has over 25 years of financial serv­ices experience and previously served as a personal banker and sales manager at First Hawaiian’s Kahala Branch and assistant vice president and team leader at the Bank’s Main Banking Center.

>> Isaac Okita has been promoted to vice president, assistant treasurer and Financial Planning &Analysis Division manager. Okita has over 12 years of experience in finance, treasury and capital market functions.

>> Kelsey Lew has been promoted to assistant vice president &Corporate Card Department manager. She has over 14 years of experience in the credit card business and most recently served as First Hawaiian Bank’s assistant vice president and senior account manager in the Commercial Card Department.

