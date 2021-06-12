Hawaii Tourism Authority board commits to spend $35.5M in federal funds
By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Hawaii Tourism Authority has been instructed to hold off spending international marketing dollars until it has reached certain benchmarks to begin recovering efforts on that front. In the meantime, tourism is picking up in Waikiki. Umbrellas from the the Royal Hawaiian Hotel lined Waikiki Beach on June 1.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii Tourism Authority president and CEO John De Fries spoke at the monthly board meeting held at the Hawaii Convention Center on April 29.