comscore Looming deadline for Hawai‘i Handweavers’ Hui as it scrambles to find a new space | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

Looming deadline for Hawai‘i Handweavers’ Hui as it scrambles to find a new space

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY HAWAI‘I HANDWEAVERS’ HUI Hui members Pauline Sheldon, left, and Jane Noe prepare floor looms for ­removal from the ­Honolulu Museum of Art School.

    COURTESY HAWAI‘I HANDWEAVERS’ HUI

    Hui members Pauline Sheldon, left, and Jane Noe prepare floor looms for ­removal from the ­Honolulu Museum of Art School.

  • JAMM AQUINO / FEB. 2 A giant tapestry adorns the House chambers of the state Capitol. The tapestry was created by a team of weavers led by Ruthadell Anderson, a member of the Hawai‘i Handweavers’ Hui, and hung in the Capitol in 1969, along with a similar tapestry in the Senate chamber.

    JAMM AQUINO / FEB. 2

    A giant tapestry adorns the House chambers of the state Capitol. The tapestry was created by a team of weavers led by Ruthadell Anderson, a member of the Hawai‘i Handweavers’ Hui, and hung in the Capitol in 1969, along with a similar tapestry in the Senate chamber.

  • COURTESY HAWAI‘I HANDWEAVERS’ HUI Fiber artist Ghislaine Chock, a member of the ­Hawai‘i Handweavers’ Hui, works on a loom at the Honolulu Museum of Art School. The group is looking for a new site for its looms and to hold classes.

    COURTESY HAWAI‘I HANDWEAVERS’ HUI

    Fiber artist Ghislaine Chock, a member of the ­Hawai‘i Handweavers’ Hui, works on a loom at the Honolulu Museum of Art School. The group is looking for a new site for its looms and to hold classes.

  • COURTESY HAWAI‘I HANDWEAVERS’ HUI Weaver Kathy Tosh passes the shuttle through her loom.

    COURTESY HAWAI‘I HANDWEAVERS’ HUI

    Weaver Kathy Tosh passes the shuttle through her loom.

  • COURTESY HAWAI‘I HANDWEAVERS’ HUI Hui member Lynn Martin Graton used three colors to produce this vibrant pattern.

    COURTESY HAWAI‘I HANDWEAVERS’ HUI

    Hui member Lynn Martin Graton used three colors to produce this vibrant pattern.

For decades, local arts and crafts organizations like the Hawai‘i Handweavers’ Hui have had a symbiotic relationship with the ­Honolulu Museum of Art School at the historic Linekona School. Read more

Previous Story
Pacific Tsunami Museum in Hilo to reopen this summer after renovations

Scroll Up