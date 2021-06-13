comscore Electricity bills expected to rise with summer heat | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Electricity bills expected to rise with summer heat

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:19 a.m.
  • COURTESY HAWAII ENERGY Mililani resident Becky Gustafson points to the Energy Star label on her solar water heater. Gustafson also has a solar PV system and has switched all her home’s lights to LEDs.

    COURTESY HAWAII ENERGY

    Mililani resident Becky Gustafson points to the Energy Star label on her solar water heater. Gustafson also has a solar PV system and has switched all her home’s lights to LEDs.

The arrival of Memorial Day in Hawaii signaled the unofficial start of summer, and with it a higher demand for electricity as fans and air conditioners rev up to deal with the heat. Read more

