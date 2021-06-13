comscore Dave Reardon: Oklahoma softball star Jocelyn Alo proves she belongs on the U.S. Olympic team | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Dave Reardon: Oklahoma softball star Jocelyn Alo proves she belongs on the U.S. Olympic team

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:07 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo slapped hands with coach Patty Gasso after hitting a home run during a Women’s College World Series game against Georgia on June 5 in Oklahoma City. Alo hit four home runs in the WCWS to finish the season with 34, the second-highest total in NCAA Division I history. She also ranked seventh in the country with a .475 batting average.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo slapped hands with coach Patty Gasso after hitting a home run during a Women’s College World Series game against Georgia on June 5 in Oklahoma City. Alo hit four home runs in the WCWS to finish the season with 34, the second-highest total in NCAA Division I history. She also ranked seventh in the country with a .475 batting average.

She’s too humble to say it herself, so let me do it. Jocelyn Alo belongs on the United States Olympic softball team. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up