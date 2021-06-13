Television and radio – June 13, 2021

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.
|**—retelecast. ***—delayed. y—may be subject to blackout.
|Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|AUTO RACING
|IndyCar: Detroit Grand Prix Race 2
|6:30 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|NHRA: New England Nationals
|7:30 a.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|NASCAR Cup: All-Star Open
|noon
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|NASCAR Cup: All-Star Race
|2 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Regional coverage
|7 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Padres at Mets
|7:10 a.m.
|BSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|Regional coverage
|10 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Rangers at Dodgers
|10:10 a.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|Angels at Diamondbacks
|10:10 a.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|Cardinals at Cubs
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|BASEBALL: NCAA Super Regionals
|Columbia, Game 2: Virginia vs. Dallas Baptist
|6 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Knoxville, Game 2: Tennessee vs. LSU
|9 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Fayetteville, Game 3: NC State at Arkansas
|noon
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Starkville, Game 2: Mississippi St vs. Notre Dame
|noon
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|Austin, Game 2: Texas vs. South Florida
|3 p.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|Tucson, Game 3: Ole Miss at Arizona
|3 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|BASKETBALL: NBA Playoffs, Conference Semifinals
|East, Game 4: Nets at Bucks
|9 a.m.
|KITV
|4
|4
|West, Game 4: Suns at Nuggets
|2 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|BASKETBALL: WNBA
|Mystics at Dream
|9 a.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|DIVING: U.S. Olympic Trials
|Men’s Springboard, final***
|6 p.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|Women’s Platform, final***
|8 p.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|GOLF
|European PGA: Scandinavian Mixed
|1:30 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA: Palmetto Championship, final round
|7 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA: Palmetto Championship, final round
|9 a.m.
|KGMB
|7
|7
|PGA Champions: American Family Champ.
|9 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA Korn Ferry: BMW Pro-Am, final round
|11 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|LPGA: Mediheal Championship, final round
|1 p.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|HOCKEY: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs; Conf. Semifinals
|East, Game 1: Islanders at Lightning
|2 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|LACROSSE: Premier League
|Chrome vs. Waterdogs
|7 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|MOTORCYCLES
|FIM Motocross: MX2
|1 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|FIM Motocross: MXGP
|2 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|MotoAmerica Superbike: Road America, Day 2
|10 a.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|SOCCER
|UEFA Euro 2020: Croatia at England
|3 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|UEFA Euro 2020: North Macedonia vs. Austria
|6 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|UEFA Euro 2020: Ukraine at Netherlands
|9 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Copa America: Venezuela at Brazil
|11 a.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|Copa America: Colombia vs. Ecuador
|2 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|Women’s summer series: Jamaica at United States
|4 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|SOFTBALL: High School, New City Nissan Goodwill Classic
|3rd place game
|4 p.m.
|SPCOC
|16
|NA
|Championship game
|6 p.m.
|SPCOC
|16
|NA
|SWIMMING: U.S. Olympic Trials
|Qualifying Heats***
|11:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Finals***
|7 p.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|TENNIS
|French Open: Women’s Doubles Championship
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|French Open: Men’s Finals
|3 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|ATP: Halle, London; WTA: Berlin, Birmingham
|11 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|
MONDAY
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Cubs at Mets
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Padres at Rockies
|2:30 p.m.
|BSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|Regional Coverage
|4 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Phillies at Dodgers
|4 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|BASEBALL: NCAA Super Regionals
|Columbia, Game 3: Dallas Baptist vs. Virginia
|6 a.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|Knoxville, Game 3: LSU vs. Tennessee
|10 a.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|Starkville, Game 3: N. Dame vs. Mississippi St
|1 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|BASKETBALL: NBA Playoffs, Conference Semifinals
|East, Game 4: 76ers at Hawks
|1:30 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|West, Game 4: Jazz at Clippers
|4 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|HOCKEY: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs; Conf. Semifinals
|West, Game 1: Canadiens at Golden Knights
|3 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|SOCCER
|UEFA Euro 2020: Scotland vs. Czech Rep
|2:30 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|UEFA Euro 2020: Poland vs. Slovakia
|5:30 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|UEFA Euro 2020: Spain vs. Sweden
|8:30 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Copa America: Argentina vs. Chile
|11 a.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Copa America: Paraguay vs. Bolivia
|2 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|TENNIS
|ATP: Halle, London; WTA: Berlin, Birmingham
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Radio
|TODAY
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Yankees at Phillies
|7:05 a.m.
|1500-AM
|NBA Playoffs, East Semi G4: Nets at Bucks
|9 a.m.
|1420-AM / 92.7-FM
|MLB: Rangers at Dodgers
|10:10 a.m.
|990-AM
|MLB: Cardinals at Cubs
|1 p.m. or JIP after BKN/MIL
|1420-AM / 92.7-FM
|MONDAY
|TIME
|STATION
|NBA Playoffs, West Semi G4: 76ers at Hawks
|1:30 p.m.
|1420-AM / 92.7-FM
|MLB: Diamondbacks at Giants
|3:15 p.m.
|1500-AM
|MLB: Phillies at Dodgers
|4 p.m.
|990-AM
