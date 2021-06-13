comscore Television and radio - June 13, 2021 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – June 13, 2021

  • Today
  • Updated 10:44 pm
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.
**—retelecast. ***—delayed. y—may be subject to blackout.
Check your TV guide for latest updates.
TODAY  
  TIME TV CH HT
AUTO RACING
IndyCar: Detroit Grand Prix Race 2 6:30 a.m. KHNL 8 8
NHRA: New England Nationals 7:30 a.m. KHON 3 3
NASCAR Cup: All-Star Open noon FS1 NA/214 75
NASCAR Cup: All-Star Race 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
BASEBALL: MLB
Regional coverage 7 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Padres at Mets 7:10 a.m. BSSD NA/227 NA
Regional coverage 10 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Rangers at Dodgers 10:10 a.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
Angels at Diamondbacks 10:10 a.m. BSW 20/226 81*
Cardinals at Cubs 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
BASEBALL: NCAA Super Regionals
Columbia, Game 2: Virginia vs. Dallas Baptist 6 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Knoxville, Game 2: Tennessee vs. LSU 9 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Fayetteville, Game 3: NC State at Arkansas noon ESPN2 21/224 74
Starkville, Game 2: Mississippi St vs. Notre Dame noon ESPNU NA/221* 73
Austin, Game 2: Texas vs. South Florida 3 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
Tucson, Game 3: Ole Miss at Arizona 3 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
BASKETBALL: NBA Playoffs, Conference Semifinals
East, Game 4: Nets at Bucks 9 a.m. KITV 4 4
West, Game 4: Suns at Nuggets 2 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Mystics at Dream 9 a.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
DIVING: U.S. Olympic Trials
Men’s Springboard, final*** 6 p.m. KHNL 8 8
Women’s Platform, final*** 8 p.m. KHNL 8 8
GOLF
European PGA: Scandinavian Mixed 1:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA: Palmetto Championship, final round 7 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA: Palmetto Championship, final round 9 a.m. KGMB 7 7
PGA Champions: American Family Champ. 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA Korn Ferry: BMW Pro-Am, final round 11 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
LPGA: Mediheal Championship, final round 1 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86
HOCKEY: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs; Conf. Semifinals
East, Game 1: Islanders at Lightning 2 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
LACROSSE: Premier League
Chrome vs. Waterdogs 7 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
MOTORCYCLES
FIM Motocross: MX2 1 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
FIM Motocross: MXGP 2 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
MotoAmerica Superbike: Road America, Day 2 10 a.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
SOCCER
UEFA Euro 2020: Croatia at England 3 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
UEFA Euro 2020: North Macedonia vs. Austria 6 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
UEFA Euro 2020: Ukraine at Netherlands 9 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Copa America: Venezuela at Brazil 11 a.m. KHON 3 3
Copa America: Colombia vs. Ecuador 2 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
Women’s summer series: Jamaica at United States 4 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
SOFTBALL: High School, New City Nissan Goodwill Classic
3rd place game 4 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA
Championship game 6 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA
SWIMMING: U.S. Olympic Trials
Qualifying Heats*** 11:30 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Finals*** 7 p.m. KHNL 8 8
TENNIS
French Open: Women’s Doubles Championship midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
French Open: Men’s Finals 3 a.m. KHNL 8 8
ATP: Halle, London; WTA: Berlin, Birmingham 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*

 

MONDAY

  
  TIME TV CH HT
BASEBALL: MLB
Cubs at Mets 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Padres at Rockies 2:30 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA
Regional Coverage 4 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Phillies at Dodgers 4 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
BASEBALL: NCAA Super Regionals
Columbia, Game 3: Dallas Baptist vs. Virginia 6 a.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
Knoxville, Game 3: LSU vs. Tennessee 10 a.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
Starkville, Game 3: N. Dame vs. Mississippi St 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
BASKETBALL: NBA Playoffs, Conference Semifinals
East, Game 4: 76ers at Hawks 1:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
West, Game 4: Jazz at Clippers 4 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
HOCKEY: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs; Conf. Semifinals
West, Game 1: Canadiens at Golden Knights 3 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
SOCCER
UEFA Euro 2020: Scotland vs. Czech Rep 2:30 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
UEFA Euro 2020: Poland vs. Slovakia 5:30 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
UEFA Euro 2020: Spain vs. Sweden 8:30 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Copa America: Argentina vs. Chile 11 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Copa America: Paraguay vs. Bolivia 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
TENNIS
ATP: Halle, London; WTA: Berlin, Birmingham midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Radio
TODAY  
  TIME STATION
MLB: Yankees at Phillies 7:05 a.m. 1500-AM
NBA Playoffs, East Semi G4: Nets at Bucks 9 a.m. 1420-AM / 92.7-FM
MLB: Rangers at Dodgers 10:10 a.m. 990-AM
MLB: Cardinals at Cubs 1 p.m. or JIP after BKN/MIL 1420-AM / 92.7-FM
MONDAY  
  TIME STATION
NBA Playoffs, West Semi G4: 76ers at Hawks 1:30 p.m. 1420-AM / 92.7-FM
MLB: Diamondbacks at Giants 3:15 p.m. 1500-AM
MLB: Phillies at Dodgers 4 p.m. 990-AM

 

