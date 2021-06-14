Blood Bank of Hawaii partners with Special Olympics Hawaii to rally donors

As the world celebrates World Blood Donor Day today, the Blood Bank of Hawaii is launching a summer campaign to help offset a seasonal dip in donations.

“We’re celebrating World Blood Donor Day to increase awareness about blood and the importance of maintaining a safe blood supply for all of our medical needs,” Blood Bank of Hawaii’s Chief Executive Officer, Kim-Anh Nguyen, said in a news release. “While the past year brought many challenges, our community of donors upheld statewide demands and we couldn’t be more grateful.”

Both Honolulu Hale and the Aloha Tower will be lit in red today to acknowledge World Blood Donor Day. This year’s slogan is: “Give blood and keep the world beating.” Everyone participating is encouraged to wear red to support blood donations.

All individuals who donate blood today will receive a complimentary Blood Bank of Hawaii branded face mask, and those who donate at the Young Street Donor Center will also receive a tote bag courtesy of Bloomingdale’s. Super donors who have given 300 to 600 times will also be recognized with a special koa gift, available for pickup, starting today.

BBH has also partnered with Special Olympics Hawaii and The Hawaii Building and Construction Trades Council on a statewide “Be a Sport. Donate Blood” campaign to raise awareness and donations from now through Aug. 31.

For every blood donation made during that time, much-needed sports equipment and/or personal protective equipment supplies will be provided to Special Olympics Hawaii athletes to help them safely return to play later this year.

This summer, all 13 HBCTC-affiliated unions across Hawaii will also participate in the “Every Drop Counts – Giving for a Better Tomorrow” campaign. Union members, families and friends will represent their union while contributing to the summer’s blood supply.

HBCTC will host three blood drives on Oahu, with one held on Saturday, and two remaining on July 17 and Aug. 21. All HBCTC union donors will receive a custom T-shirt and their donations will also directly benefit Special Olympics Hawaii.

BBH is in need of more blood donors this summer. Generally, the blood bank needs 150 to 200 donors a day to meet statewide demand, but in the first week of June, only received about 118 a day.

According to BBH, a single donation can save three lives.

Register to donate blood at bbh.org or call 848-4770. Appointments are required.