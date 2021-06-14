Visitor from California, 75, found unresponsive in waters off Maui

A 75-year-old California man has died after he was found unresponsive during a snorkeling trip in waters off Maui Sunday.
He has been identified as Samuel W. Park of Fullerton, according to the Maui Police Department.
Police said a man later identified as Park was found unresponsive in the area of Coral Gardens sometime before 3 p.m. Life-saving measures were performed to no avail.
An autopsy is scheduled to be performed to determine the exact cause of death.
