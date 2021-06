Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

More and more concerns are being raised about the new Aloha Stadium as envisioned by House Bill 1348 that was passed by the Legislature.

Perhaps the greatest concern is that costs might keep rising unexpectedly, as it has for rail.

The financing of the new stadium is nebulous because HB 1348 appropriates less than half of the money needed to build it. The rest is supposed to come from public-private partnerships that also would build a mixed-use development on the portion of the site that is not needed for the stadium. A similar public-private partnership was to be used by the rail project to build the last rail segment. However, the lowest bid submitted was twice as high as expected. As a result, rail is looking for more money — again.

The governor will soon approve or veto HB 1348. If you don’t like the idea, ask him to veto it.

John Kawamoto

Kaimuki

Teach teen students how to survive in adult world

The excellent opinion by Christian Sherrill really resonated with me (“Make financial literacy part of Hawaii high school education,” Star-Advertiser, Commentary, June 10). The lyric from a Paul Simon classic, “looking back at all the crap I learned in high school … ,” says it all.

I’ve wondered for decades why a course titled, “How to function as an adult in today’s world,” isn’t a basic course in senior year. Primary course elements might include: how to apply for a job; managing a checking account and credit cards; how to rent an apartment; how to buy and maintain a car; understanding basic contacts like car loans and housing rental or lease agreements; the importance of keeping current with monthly financial obligations, and more.

And whatever happened to civics and social studies? Young people today are woefully ignorant of U.S. history and how our government functions.

Skip Lambert

Kapahulu

Many of Trump’s lies have ‘nice ring’ to them

Despite the headline, “Trump should focus effort on next election, not the last one,” Cal Thomas’ commentary spent much effort looking backward, ending with the recommendation that the former president re-use his statement claiming to be the person who is trying to save American democracy (Star-Advertiser, June 8). Why? Because “it has a nice ring to it.”

It has the same ring as Donald Trump’s lie about President Barack Obama’s birthplace; the same ring as the support for those chanting, “Jews will not replace us,” in Charlottesville, Va.; the same false ring as claiming COVID-19 was a Democrat hoax and would disappear on its own; the same ring as telling those who attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, “We love you. You’re very special,” and then shifting to a baseless claim that the insurrectionists were antifa agents. (Why would antifa be disturbing a vote to confirm the Biden presidency?)

Unfortunately, Thomas seems to be telling us to pay no attention to the matter of truth whenever a statement has a “nice ring.”

Edward B. Hanel Jr.

Kailua

All Americans have opportunity to succeed

Recently, I watched an NBA basketball game and noticed on the back of one team’s uniform the word “Liberation.” Liberation from what?

We no longer live in the days of slavery. The NBA and its players should not express their political views at sporting events. This behavior just upsets many sports fans.

African Americans should not be blinded by the Democratic Party playing the race card with issues like white supremacy and systemic racism. Today, all Americans enjoy freedom with equal rights to pursue their personal goals and status. We live in a country where you can achieve anything you desire with education, hard work and perseverance.

Robert Hatakeyama

Salt Lake

Internet giants censor views they don’t like

When is censorship OK?

Free speech is a protected right, but not in all cases. Private entities such as Facebook, Twitter and Google have embraced censorship policies that have far-reaching impact on politicians and others who consider and embrace contrary views.

These companies employ and rely upon fact-checkers to determine who and what information should not be published on their platforms. They determine who is truthful and who is lying to justify de-platforming. They determine what news is credible and what is not.

Essentially, they are the information police and serve as judge, jury and executioner of information and ideas. Those who want to enjoy access to the noted platforms must be careful to limit their comments and ideological positions to avoid suspension of their access. And the process seems to be applied more frequently against Republicans and conservative-leaning speech.

Censorship is unhealthy in a democracy. Congress must enact legislation to strip censorship powers from the powerful internet monopolies.

John Tamashiro

Pearl City

Don’t make licensing so difficult for seniors

Our government strikes again. Mail-in renewal for driver’s licenses is too successful, so it’s being stopped. Brilliant.

Drivers over 72 are required to renew their licenses every two years. I’m not sure why, since the process is exactly the same as for those under 72.

Please, never make things easier for seniors. Let’s definitely make it more difficult. Look at the licensing process.

If you have a license, you have already provided your legal name, date of birth and Social Security number; you’ve proven you are a legal citizen. None of these things change. Even Homeland Security requires all this information only when getting an initial license.

So why are we burdened with producing a pile of redundant paperwork and not being able to renew by mail? Why does our government burden us with long lines and hours waiting when the whole program could easily and safely be returned to its original form —- walk in, bring in your gold-star license with the usual form, have your picture taken and go home?

Teresa Todd

St. Louis Heights

