Kona lows, other storm events make outsize contribution to state’s rainfall

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:36 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAN. 25 Storm events such as Kona lows (storms that form in the midlatitudes and move southeast toward Hawaii), cold fronts and tropical storms can account for as much as 48% of the wet season in the state. A man walks in wet weather outside the Blaisdell Concert Hall in Honolulu.

Kona storms are notorious for bringing powerful winds, torrential rain and flash flooding to the islands, not to mention the possibility of lightning, hail, waterspouts and more. Read more

