comscore Summit focuses on climate, pandemic recovery | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Summit focuses on climate, pandemic recovery

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:45 p.m.

Leaders from 11 nations and territories across the Pacific have identified pandemic recovery, climate change and sustainable development as their top regional priorities following a Pacific Islands Conference of Leaders summit. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: May 3-7, 2021

Scroll Up