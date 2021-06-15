3 Honolulu officers charged in fatal shooting of 16-year-old boy

Six days after an Oahu grand jury declined to charge three Honolulu police officers in the shooting death of 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap, Prosecuting Attorney Steven S. Alm charged one officer with second-degree murder and two others with second-degree attempted murder in complaints filed today in District Court.

The three were charged in connection with the death of the Micronesian teen, the alleged driver of a stolen Honda Civic who led police on a pursuit that ended when officers opened fire on Kalakaua Avenue near Philip Street on April 5.

Geoffrey H.L. Thom, 42, a five-year HPD veteran, was charged with a one count of second-degree murder for allegedly firing 10 rounds into the rear window of the Civic as it sat idle shortly after 5 p.m. on April 5. Eight of Thom’s shots hit Sykap, according to the complaint.

Rounds fired from Thom’s 9mm Glock semiautomatic handgun hit Sykpap in the back of the head, two rounds hit him in the back of the neck, four shots hit him in the upper back and one hit his left arm, according to the criminal complaint.

One of the four shots severed Sykap’s aorta, a “through and through fatal wound,” according to the complaint.

If convicted, Thom will face a mandatory sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Zackary K. Ah Nee, 26, a three-year HPD veteran, and his partner Christopher J. Fredeluces, 40, who has 10 years of service with HPD, were both charged with one count of second-degree attempted murder.

The pair, along with Thom and other officers, pursued Sykap from Kawaikui Beach Park to Kalakaua Avenue before the teen stopped the car on Kalakaua Avenue near Philip Street, the complaint says. Thom and Fredeluces pulled up to the drivers side of the Civic, and Ah Nee pulled in front of the vehicle.

They demanded the occupants of the car get out. Two exited the vehicle and ran.

With Ah Nee on the passengers side, Fredeluces on the drivers side and Thom behind the vehicle, Thom fired into the car from behind and Fredeluces fired into the drivers side door above the handle, according to the complaint.

After the initial volley of shots, the Civic lurched forward and struck Ah Nee’s patrol car. Ah Nee fired four shots into the car as it went over the sidewalk and into the canal. The rounds hit Iremamber’s brother Mark Sykap in the right rear shoulder and the left hand, according to court documents.

If convicted, Ah Nee and Fredeluces face mandatory sentences of life in prison with the possibility of parole.

The District Court issued a summons compelling the three officers to make an initial court appearance on June 25, according to a news release from the prosecuting attorney’s office.

Following their initial appearance, a preliminary hearing will be set for the three officers.

Evidence such as body-worn camera footage and ballistics reports will be introduced at the preliminary hearing but will not be released to the public before then.

Thom, Ah Nee, and Fredeluces are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty, Alm said in the news release.