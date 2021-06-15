comscore Honolulu firefighters respond after grandmother, 75, breaks ankle on Makiki Valley Loop Trail | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu firefighters respond after grandmother, 75, breaks ankle on Makiki Valley Loop Trail

  • Today

Honolulu firefighters received a 911 call today regarding an injured hiker on the Makiki Valley Loop Trail.

A 75-year-old grandmother hiking with her daughter and granddaughter apparently tripped and fell, breaking her left ankle.

The family was visiting from Virginia.

The call came in at 12:33 p.m. today; the Honolulu Fire Department said five units with 16 personnel responded, arriving on scene 10 minutes later.

Four firefighters hiked up the trail on foot and found the woman about a half-mile from the trailhead at 1:10 p.m. Rescue specialists placed a cardboard splint on her left ankle.

Due to the severity of the injury, the woman was airlifted by HFD’s Air 1 helicopter to a landing zone at Archie Baker Mini Park on Makiki Heights Road, and was then transferred to an ambulance at 1:30 p.m. before being transported to Queen’s Medical Center.

