Off the News: Weigh in on red-light cameras

Sure to stir strong opinions, the state’s pilot red-light camera project will be the subject of a virtual public hearing 9-11 a.m. Thursday. Input at the state Department of Transportation hearing will provide guidance to implement the new law, creating a traffic camera system to catch red-light runners at Honolulu’s highest-risk intersections.

To see the proposed rules online, plus information on how to submit testimony and participate in the hearing, see bit.ly/3gkHtwO.

Affordable homes at Koa Ridge

Two decades after it first gained state land-use approval, and years of zoning battles since, the Koa Ridge master-planned community is starting to deliver its first batches of homes in Central Oahu. Applications are underway for a lottery into the initial phase of 26 affordable multifamily condominiums; these homes were a part of city zoning conditions, with units reserved for households earning up to 120% of Honolulu’s median income. These units are priced from $375,000 to $600,000, what passes for affordable in today’s hot housing market, with Oahu’s median cost nearing $1 million.

Developer Castle & Cooke is accepting applications into this “Malina” subdivision through June 23; the lottery will be June 25.