Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Weigh in on red-light cameras

  • Today
  • Updated 6:37 p.m.

Sure to stir strong opinions, the state’s pilot red-light camera project will be the subject of a virtual public hearing 9-11 a.m. Thursday. Input at the state Department of Transportation hearing will provide guidance to implement the new law, creating a traffic camera system to catch red-light runners at Honolulu’s highest-risk intersections. Read more

