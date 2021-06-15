Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Weigh in on red-light cameras Today Updated 6:37 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Sure to stir strong opinions, the state’s pilot red-light camera project will be the subject of a virtual public hearing 9-11 a.m. Thursday. Input at the state Department of Transportation hearing will provide guidance to implement the new law, creating a traffic camera system to catch red-light runners at Honolulu’s highest-risk intersections. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Sure to stir strong opinions, the state’s pilot red-light camera project will be the subject of a virtual public hearing 9-11 a.m. Thursday. Input at the state Department of Transportation hearing will provide guidance to implement the new law, creating a traffic camera system to catch red-light runners at Honolulu’s highest-risk intersections. To see the proposed rules online, plus information on how to submit testimony and participate in the hearing, see bit.ly/3gkHtwO. Affordable homes at Koa Ridge Two decades after it first gained state land-use approval, and years of zoning battles since, the Koa Ridge master-planned community is starting to deliver its first batches of homes in Central Oahu. Applications are underway for a lottery into the initial phase of 26 affordable multifamily condominiums; these homes were a part of city zoning conditions, with units reserved for households earning up to 120% of Honolulu’s median income. These units are priced from $375,000 to $600,000, what passes for affordable in today’s hot housing market, with Oahu’s median cost nearing $1 million. Developer Castle & Cooke is accepting applications into this “Malina” subdivision through June 23; the lottery will be June 25. Previous Story Editorial: Push incentives to get vaccinated