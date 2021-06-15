comscore 50-year-old Chinese national indicted for conspiracy | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

50-year-old Chinese national indicted for conspiracy

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:59 p.m.

A 50-year-old Chinese national was indicted Thursday on a single count of conspiracy to commit money laundering for allegedly stealing millions from the grass and seed company he worked for and hiding the money by investing in six Hawaii island real estate projects. Read more

