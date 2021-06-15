comscore Waialua bridge construction still ongoing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Newswatch

Waialua bridge construction still ongoing

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Construction on a bridge in Waialua is underway, Honolulu’s Department of Transportation Services and Department of Design and Construction announced Thursday. The bridge, which crosses over Kiikii Stream, was closed in early April after a structural inspection that found damage due to heavy rainfall and flooding. Read more

