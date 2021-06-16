California man injures back after jumping at Waimea Bay

A 39-year-old man suffered a back injury upon jumping off of Waimea Bay rock today, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

The incident occurred at 10:50 a.m. this morning, according to Honolulu Ocean Safety, which responded.

The man apparently landed on his face and stomach.

Although he was able to emerge from the ocean on his own, and reach the shore, where he laid down, he informed lifeguards that he felt pain all over his body. Ocean Safety stabilized him on shore.

EMS evaluated the man, said to be visiting from California, but he refused further medical treatment and was not transported to the hospital.

Officials said the Waimea Bay jump rock is approximately 25 feet high, and can be potentially very dangerous.