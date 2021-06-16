Honolulu firefighters rescue two out-of-state hikers from Oahu trails

Honolulu firefighters this afternoon rescued two more injured hikers — one at Pauoa Flats Trail in the Koolaus above Manoa and one at Maili Pillbox Trail.

At 12:16 p.m., the Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call for a hiker with an injured knee at Pauoa Flats.

A 22-year-old visiting from Washington state, along with three companions, had injured her right knee at Pauoa Flats. The four had hiked up to Pauoa Flats via the Manoa Falls trail.

Since she was in an area high up beneath a heavy canopy of trees, two rescue specialists flew to the scene via the Air 1 helicopter.

They splinted the woman’s knee, then placed her onto a stretcher and carried her to an extraction point where Air 1 could airlift her to the landing zone at Manoa District Park.

She was transferred to the care of Emergency Medical Services at 1:54 p.m.

The other three hikers, who were not injured, hiked the rest of the trail and exited, accompanied by firefighters.

Then at 1:37 p.m., HFD received another call for a hiker in distress at the Maili Pillbox Trail in Waianae.

Five units with 13 personnel responded, arriving on scene 10 minutes later.

A 54-year-old woman visiting from Georgia had hiked up to the pillbox with four companions. She was about halfway down from the pillbox when she became ill from heat exhaustion.

Three firefighters ascended the trail on foot found the patient at 2:10 p.m.

They checked her vitals, and found that she was dehydrated and weak. Initially, she attempted to walk down the trail escorted by firefighters, but could not continue.

Air 1 airlifted her to the landing zone at Puu O Hulu Community Park. She was transferred to the care of Emergency Medical Serves at 2:35 p.m.

The woman’s four companions were not injured, and hiked down the trail on their own.

HFD urges the public to pack enough food and water supplies, get information about the hiking trail in advance as well as its degree of difficulty.

In the event of an emergency, a cell phone can be a lifesaver. It’s ideal to carry a fully-charged cell phone on a hike, in addition to an external, back-up battery.