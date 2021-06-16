comscore Southwest still struggling with flight delays, cancellations | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Southwest still struggling with flight delays, cancellations

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Passengers walk past a Southwest Airlines plane at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix in March. Southwest Airlines is continuing to see higher numbers of canceled and delayed flights as it tries to recover from technology glitches earlier this week. As of this morning, the airline had canceled nearly 300 flights and another 400 were delayed, according to tracking service FlightAware.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Passengers walk past a Southwest Airlines plane at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix in March. Southwest Airlines is continuing to see higher numbers of canceled and delayed flights as it tries to recover from technology glitches earlier this week. As of this morning, the airline had canceled nearly 300 flights and another 400 were delayed, according to tracking service FlightAware.

DALLAS >> Passengers on Southwest Airlines had to deal with canceled flights and delays for a third day today, as the airline tried to recover from technology problems that started earlier this week.

By mid-morning Hawaii time, Southwest had canceled nearly 400 flights and more than 1,000 were delayed, according to tracking service FlightAware. Combined, the disruptions affected 40% of the airline’s schedule.

Passengers took to Twitter to complain about long delays — and also report that Southwest’s online sweepstakes promotion didn’t seem to be working either.

A Southwest spokesman said the airline fixed what it termed a network-connectivity issue that cropped up Tuesday but was still experiencing cancelations and delays as it worked to resume normal operations.

The disruptions come as airlines gear up for what they hope will be a money-making summer. Next month, Southwest plans to operate about 87% of its July 2019 schedule, according to aviation research firm Cirium — further evidence that leisure travel has mostly recovered from the pandemic as millions of Americans have been vaccinated.

While Southwest’s problems today were far more extensive than at other U.S. airlines — American canceled about 40 flights and delayed 350 more, according to FlightAware — it was an improvement over the previous two days.

A problem with weather data supplied by a contractor caused Southwest to delay about 1,500 flights Monday. On Tuesday, the Federal Aviation Administration briefly grounded Southwest flights and the airline canceled about 560 flights and delayed 1,800 more over the network issue.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Hawaii records new coronavirus-related death, 30 additional infections
Next Story
Fed sees two rate hikes by end of 2023, inches towards taper
Looking Back

Scroll Up