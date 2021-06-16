Letters: Electioneering bill would cut transparency; Count 12 and older for vaccination calculation; Endless deficit spending on infrastructure wrong

Before the June 21 deadline, I urge Gov. David Ige to veto Senate Bill 404, relating to electioneering communication.

SB 404 repeals and weakens important campaign reporting requirements for spending and disclosures. The bill would make it almost impossible for voters to know who is paying for an election advertisement.

We have a right to know who is trying to influence our choices. But SB 404 would threaten that right by making it easier for candidates to disguise their electioneering.

Please veto SB 404 in order to promote greater transparency and fairness in our elections.

Thomas Brandt

Downtown Honolulu

Count 12 and older for vaccination calculation

Regarding your front-page article, “Data discrepancy” (Star-Advertiser, June 15): The problem is the state’s choice of denominator. Instead of using the total number people who are vaccine-eligible (i.e., 12 years and older), the reports of the “percent fully vaccinated” in Hawaii is based on the total population.

I believe this methodology is incorrect. It is also inconsistent with other states, including California, who report the percentage of fully vaccinated as the number of people vaccinated divided by population of people 12 years of age and over.

According to the Hawaii Department of Health website, we are at 64% fully vaccinated when the correct denominator is utilized.

Perhaps if the math is done correctly, we won’t jeopardize losing any more Hawai‘i Convention Center business (“Conventions pull out of Hawaii due to COVID restrictions,” Star-Advertiser, June 14).

Jennifer Lee Busto

Portlock

Support NASED and plans for Aloha Stadium

I’m an electrical estimator and a lifelong Honolulu resident.

The current Aloha Stadium has served Honolulu well. Maintaining it is more costly than replacing it.

Why do we always push forward with poorly planned government-run projects and try to destroy plans that have been well thought out and account for the concerns of the community? The rail transit project had little or no rational or community engagement. It is now a disaster and economic burden.

Conversely, the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District (NASED) project is professionally managed and receptive to community concerns. The NASED benefits from the efficiencies and economies that the private sector brings to the table.

The NASED team has demonstrated due diligence through proactive planning and constructive community partnering from the start. Those who are comparing NASED to the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation need to do some homework. They are completely different in implementation and proposed outcome.

Avery Tsui

Aiea

Endless deficit spending on infrastructure wrong

The recent bipartisan talks with Republicans in Congress over the American Jobs Plan have collapsed. Democrats want to spend $1.7 trillion and Republicans a mere $900 billion on infrastructure.

The disagreement appears to be over what constitutes infrastructure. To Republicans, infrastructure is things like roads, bridges and railways. To Democrats, it is things like green- energy projects, internet connectivity or payoffs to special-interest groups they prefer.

Most Americans understood the need for government emergency spending after the COVID pandemic in 2020. What they may not go along with is the plan by congressional Democrats to justify indefinitely government deficit spending.

Hawaii’s U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz said, “We should deficit finance infrastructure.” Really? Tell that to our grandchildren!

Mark Saxon

Kahului

Allow used cars to fill rental car shortage

With tourism on the rise, there’s a shortage of available rental cars (“Rental car crunch,” Star-Advertiser, June 13). Rental-car agencies sold thousands of cars because of the pandemic. This problem will take years to resolve due to car production problems caused by a computer chip shortage.

Here’s a proposal: See if rental car agencies would be willing to purchase some of the used cars sitting idle in dealer parking lots. Once their inventory is replenished, they can turn around and resell them. Or, allow dealerships to rent their used cars. There are details that need to be worked out, such as insurance, liability and bureaucratic red tape.

The government can help by expediting car registrations and by working out legislation allowing dealerships to rent used cars. After all, we are under an emergency declaration.

I don’t like seeing more cars on the road. But if it helps the economy, so be it.

Robert K. Soberano

Moiliili

