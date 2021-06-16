comscore Now we're on a roll | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Chew on This | Crave

Now we’re on a roll

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 3:21 p.m.

  • PHOTO COURTESY FEAST

    Lobster Roll and Fries ($30)

  • PHOTO COURTESY MARIPOSA

    Lobster Club (market price)

  • PHOTO COURTESY JOLENE'S MARKET

    Buttah Lobster Roll ($18)

  • PHOTO COURTESY JOLENE'S MARKET

    Buttah Lobster Roll ($18)

National Lobster Day was June 15, but these seafood indulgences are worth shell-ebrating for weeks and months to come. Read more

Previous Story
Sistah act
Next Story
Going against the grain

Scroll Up