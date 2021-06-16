Now we’re on a roll

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

National Lobster Day was yesterday, June 15, but these seafood indulgences are worth shell-ebrating for weeks and months to come. The lobster rolls and sandwiches below deserve a round of a-claws.

FEAST

FEAST’s famous lobster roll and fries combo ($30) features buttered King’s Hawaiian sweet rolls stuffed generously with a mouthwatering medley of lobster meat, umami mayo and butter. It’s topped with dill, scallions and Shinsato Farms Meyer lemon juice and served with shoestring fries.

FEAST

2970 E. Manoa Road

808-840-0488

feastrestauranthawaii.com

Instagram: @Feast808

Mariposa

The lobster club (market price) at Mariposa is one of the restaurant’s most popular dishes. It comes with bacon, roasted peppers, avocado, butter lettuce from Mari’s Gardens and mayonnaise with French fries on the side.

Mariposa

Ala Moana Center

1450 Ala Moana Blvd.

808-951-3420

neimanmarcushawaii.com/restaurants/mariposa.htm

Instagram: @mariposahawaii

Jolene’s Market

Jolene’s Market has an extensive menu, but you won’t want to miss its buttah lobster roll ($18).

This Asian-inspired rendition features a house-baked sweet roll filled with lobster meat, pickled veggies (daikon and carrots), shredded lettuce, thinly sliced onions, cilantro and garlic butter sauce.

If you want something extra cheesy, opt for the lobster melt ($18), which features a gooey blend of Havarti, mozzarella and American cheese, and lobster between slices of housemade milk bread.

Jolene’s Market

Various locations

joleneshawaii.com

Instagram: @jolenesmarkethnl

So shell-fish

You can also find lobster rolls at the following locations:

12th Ave Grill & DeliCafe

The 12th Ave B.L.T. ($22) comprises butter-poached Kona Maine lobster — yes, the L in the name stands for lobster — and avocado roasted tomato basil-garlic relish between slices of housemade bacon bread. You can get this sandwich at the DeliCafe from Wednesday to Sunday during lunch only.

et al.

Located in KAHALA MKT., et al.’s lobster roll ($23) is available on the restaurant’s lunch menu Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and during its weekend

brunch from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. A toasted bun is filled with lobster claw and knuckle meat, and drizzled with tarragon lemon aioli and brown butter. It comes with a side of Old Bay potato chips.

Livestock Tavern

This delicious lobster roll is currently only available during Livestock Tavern’s weekend brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It costs $25 and features a housemade brioche bun stuffed with lobster meat and topped with a refreshing mix of celery, parsley, green onions and lemon aioli, as well as a savory brown butter hollandaise. According to the restaurant, this lobster roll is so popular that it will also be a dinner selection once Livestock Tavern starts its summer menu.

Medium Rare

This Instagram-based business shows up at pop-ups like What the Truck? at Kroc Center Hawaii. Its lobster roll ($24), called lobster chopped cheese, features butter-poached lobster topped with black truffle mornay sauce, sunflower seeds and herbs in a soft King’s Hawaiian sweet roll. Follow the business on Instagram (@mediumrarehi) for more information.