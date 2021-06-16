Now we’re on a roll
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
-
Today
- Updated 3:21 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO COURTESY FEAST
Lobster Roll and Fries ($30)
PHOTO COURTESY MARIPOSA
Lobster Club (market price)
PHOTO COURTESY JOLENE'S MARKET
Buttah Lobster Roll ($18)
-
PHOTO COURTESY JOLENE'S MARKET
Buttah Lobster Roll ($18)
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree