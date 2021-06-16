Serving up delicious pasta-bilities
- By Lianne Bidal Thompson
-
Today
- Updated 3:04 p.m.
PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO
JOJA offers a tantalizing spread of tempura broccoli ($8), pesto pasta ($16), breakfast carbonara ($16) and more.
PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO
Gnocchi mushroom ($16)
PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO
Truffle poke ($13)
PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO
JOJA’s truck on Cooke Street
-
PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO
Owners Joslyn and Jason Lee
