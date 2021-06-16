The ‘mariposa’ effect

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

At last — Mariposa in Neiman Marcus Honolulu at Ala Moana Center reopened for socially distanced dine-in and lanai seating June 12 after being closed since March 2020. It’s been a long time coming for the restaurant, known for its picturesque ocean views and Pacific cuisine, not to mention those beloved signature popovers with strawberry butter and chicken consommé.

Customers can look forward to the return of Mariposa’s most popular dishes, including Kahuku corn chowder, chilled King crab salad and lobster club. The latter — featuring a savory medley of bacon, roasted peppers, avocado, butter lettuce from Mari’s Gardens and mayonnaise with a side of french fries — is a favorite among diners.

You’ll also spot some new dishes on Mariposa’s menu, according to executive chef Lawrence Nakamura. One of his goals for the new offerings was to incorporate more local ingredients.

“We’re doing a kiawe-smoked pork chop that is catered to locals,” he says. “I tried to create that dish based on the smoked meat plates that you see around town, but a more elevated version. One of my goals was to have at least one local ingredient in every dish.”

The kiawe-smoked pork chop is served with a creamy Hamakua mushroom risotto, asparagus and Maui onion marmalade.

“Of the entrées, this is my favorite on the menu,” Nakamura says. “We brine it with coffee and spices, kiawe smoke it cold and finish it off in a pan. The dish, altogether with the risotto, is really good, and I think it’ll be one of our most popular new items.”

Meat lovers can look forward to the steak frites that showcase grilled Australian wagyu flat-iron steak.

“I’m doing a sweet soy demi sauce for that; local people will definitely enjoy it,” Nakamura says.

Another new feature is a different lineup of daily specials. For example, you can find the popular laksa curry as Tuesday’s featured special and the umami prime rib dip as Saturday’s special.

“The Monday special — Chicken Milanese — is one of my favorites,” shares Neiman Marcus general manager Erin Isa Donle. “It was on the menu previously and it was taken away, but we begged chef to bring it back.”

“As we get more comfortable (with the reopening), we’ll do more daily specials,” Nakamura adds.

Save room for dessert. The menu features an updated version of the popular macadamia nut pie, which now has a salted rum caramel sauce and coconut macaroon topping, according to Nakamura.

“I toned the sweetness down and changed the sauce — it used to be butterscotch,” he says. “I also changed the topping from coconut praline to add texture.”

Frank Zack, director of beverages and operations, describes Mariposa’s reopening as a refresh. Besides the slight menu tweaks, small details have been updated throughout the restaurant.

“We’ve changed all the upholstery and cushions,” he says. “You’ll see our moniker, the Mariposa butterfly, on all of our wine glasses.”

Chris Gangi, director of Mariposa restaurants for the East Coast, says the eatery’s staff looks forward to welcoming their customers back.

“That’s the biggest thing for us — seeing customers’ eyes light up when they walk through the doors,” he says. “It’s the anticipation of coming to a place that makes them feel good.”

“I’ve seen our customers when we reopened Espresso Bar last October, and I’m excited for them to be able to come back to Mariposa,” Nakamura adds. “I’m also excited to get back in the kitchen with my staff.”

The restaurant is rolling out its reopen slowly to make sure its staff is up to speed. But the plan is to extend Mariposa’s hours and bring back afternoon tea service, according to Zack.

“We have every intention of increasing our hours and catering capabilities to get back to where we were (before the pandemic),” he states. “We just have to do it in the smartest way for everybody.

“Mariposa has become a generational business that we’re proud of,” he adds. “Our customers bring their children and grandchildren in. We’re happy to see them back; we’re happy to see they’re safe.”

To make a dining reservation at Mariposa, visit opentable.com.

Mariposa

Inside Neiman Marcus Honolulu

1450 Ala Moana Blvd.

808-951-3420

11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays-Tuesdays; closed Wednesdays

neimanmarcushawaii.com/restaurants/mariposa.htm

Instagram: @mariposahawaii