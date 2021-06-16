comscore The 'mariposa' effect | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
The ‘mariposa’ effect

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 3:53 p.m.

  • PHOTO COURTESY MARIPOSA

    Steak frites with grilled Australian wagyu flat iron steak, petite Mari’s greens salad, french fries and sweet soy demi

  • PHOTO COURTESY MARIPOSA

    Kiawe-smoked pork chop with Hamakua mushroom risotto, asaparagus and Maui onion marmalade

  • PHOTO COURTESY MARIPOSA

    Smoked brisket sandwich with slaw, house-pickled cucumbers and onions, and mustard sauce in a toasted brioche bun is Thursday’s featured special.

  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    Mariposa regulars Maria Kawananakoa, Jojo Watumull and Emma Wo are welcomed by Neiman Marcus Honolulu general manager Erin Isa Donle (standing).

At last — Mariposa in Neiman Marcus Honolulu at Ala Moana Center reopened for socially distanced dine-in and lanai seating June 12 after being closed since March 2020. Read more

