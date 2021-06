Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Atlas Insurance Agency Inc. has hired Kimberly Soares as vice president of its Benefit Consulting unit. Soares has 19 years of industry experience to the Atlas team, most recently as president/owner of Insight Business Solutions Hawaii LLC. Prior to owning her own agency, she was vice president of business development at UHA Health Insurance.

Business Solution Technologies has appointed Scott Naka­gawa as director of the Center of Excellence. Nakagawa has more than 30 years of experience in organizational and project management and has a passion for enterprise architecture and process improvement. He is also a Certified Project Management Professional, a Certified Master Black Belt in Lean Six Sigma and a Certified Enterprise Architect (TOGAF 9.2).

