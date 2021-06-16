Hawaii men’s basketball assistant coach Jabari Trotter leaving for Dartmouth

Assistant coach Jabari Trotter is leaving the University of Hawaii basketball program to rejoin the Dartmouth coaching staff.

Trotter, who joined the Rainbow Warriors in June 2018, is a former Dartmouth student-athlete and coach.

“I think for me, it was just a professional decision and a family decision,” Trotter said. “Those are the two most important things. It kind of just works out that way. From the professional side of things, just an opportunity to go back to my alma mater and have more responsibility. … From a family standpoint, just being closer to my family, which is always a positive.”

At Dartmouth, Trotter will have in-game responsibilities that trend more toward the defense, work in player development, handle alumni relations, and oversee West Coast recruiting. The Hanover, N.H. school, similar to the other Ivy League programs, recruits nationally. The Ivy League opted out of the 2020-2021 season, meaning the upcoming Dartmouth team will have two incoming recruiting classes — last year’s and this year’s — set for their first NCAA season.

At UH, Trotter worked with the wing players with an emphasis on rebounding and transitions. He also was involved in scouting, recruiting and academics.

“The people here, the community, the environment, the guys, the coaching staff, Coach (Eran) Ganot, everything here was pretty special,” Trotter said. “When you (also) have that at another place and you went there and you’ve coached there before, you have to take advantage of it. So in terms of my goals, my one-, three-, five-, 10-year plan, I want to be a head coach. I believe I’m on the path to doing that. Just added responsibilities, being put into more situations to kind of prepare me for that.”

In May, assistant coach Chris Gerlufsen left UH to join San Francisco as an associate coach.