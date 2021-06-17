Attempted murder case opened after man, 39, shot in Waikiki

Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation in connection with a shooting in Waikiki Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred on Liliuokalani Avenue at about 11 p.m.

Emergency Medical Services personnel treated a 39-year-old man who was shot in his right leg. The victim was also hit several times in the head with a pistol, according to EMS.

He was taken in serious condition to a hospital.

There are no arrests at this time.