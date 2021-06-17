Attempted murder case opened after man, 39, shot in Waikiki

Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation in connection with a shooting in Waikiki Wednesday night.
The shooting occurred on Liliuokalani Avenue at about 11 p.m.
Emergency Medical Services personnel treated a 39-year-old man who was shot in his right leg. The victim was also hit several times in the head with a pistol, according to EMS.
He was taken in serious condition to a hospital.
There are no arrests at this time.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.