Makaha shooting leaves 1 injured; suspect remains on loose

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 3:53 pm

Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting case after a man in his late teens to early 20s was injured in Makaha early today.

Police said the victim reported he was shot with a pistol sometime between 12:15 a.m. and 12:20 a.m. at a beach park.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and detectives have opened an attempted murder case.

Police said the suspect and the victim are acquaintances.

