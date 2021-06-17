comscore Man, 26, shot in leg at a beach park in Nanakuli | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man, 26, shot in leg at a beach park in Nanakuli

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 3:53 pm

A 26-year-old man was shot in the leg this afternoon in Nanakuli.

Police responded to a 12:45 p.m. call of a shooting near the intersection of Farrington Highway and Helelua Street.

Honolulu Emergency Services Department spokeswoman Shayne Enright said that the victim was treated and transported to a hospital in serious condition for an apparent gunshot wound to the lower part of the left leg.

A 26-year-old woman refused treatment after she was possibly grazed by a bullet in the eyebrow area, she said.

This report will be updated.

