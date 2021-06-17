Two men seriously injured in Kalihi stabbing

Two men were seriously injured after an unknown suspect allegedly stabbed them in Kalihi Wednesday night.

The stabbing occurred at or near a homeless encampment on Kanoa Street near the intersection with Banyan Street at about 11 p.m.

Emergency Medical Services personnel treated a 45-year-old man who sustained lacerations to his face and two stab wounds to his left arm. A 25-year-old man also sustained stab wounds to his left leg and shoulder.

There are no arrests at this time.