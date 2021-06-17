comscore Off the News: Regulating payday lending, at last | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Regulating payday lending, at last

  • Today
  • Updated 6:39 p.m.

In an overdue move, Hawaii is phasing out its permissive unregulated payday loan practice, which has allowed lenders to structure loans with unrealistically short repayment terms, unaffordable payments and excessive fees, often leaving the cash-strapped consumer with high-cost debt. Read more

Previous Story
Off the News: High honors for Leeward Community College programs

Scroll Up