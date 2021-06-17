CALENDAR
TODAY
No major local sporting events scheduled.
FRIDAY
No major local sporting events scheduled.
SOFTBALL
MAKUA ALI‘I
Wednesday
Lokahi 14, Golden Eagles 1
Na kahuna 16, Waipio 15
Hui Ohana 18, Bad Company 6
Yankees 17, Hikina 12
Sportsmen 20, Xpress 10
Hawaiians 14, Fat Katz 9
Aikane 24, Action 13
Zen 15, Islanders 3
Na Pueo 17, P.H. Rebels 16
Firehouse 17, Makules 9
