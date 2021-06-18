Frank De Lima releases ‘The Vaccination’ song for Hawaii’s coronavirus incentives campaign

Comedian Frank De Lima released a new jingle today for Hawaii’s vaccination incentives campaign.

De Lima’s “The Vaccination,” sung to the tune of “The Loco-Motion,” tells everyone of the chance to win big, with roundtrips, a $1,000 shopping spree at Pearl City Shopping Center, a one-year auto lease from AutoSource Hawaii.

“Come on. Log on. Sign up. Sit back,” he sings. “Your name may pulled from the hat…but first you’ve gotta have the vaccination…so come on, come on, do the vaccination for free.”

The incentives campaign, which launched June 4, offers adults that get a vaccine shot here up to June 30 the opportunity to register for prize drawings, including round-trip airline tickets, gift cards, and food. The drawings are also open to those who already got vaccinated prior to this month.

Among the prizes are 100,000 HawaiianMiles for 10 winners, roundtrip tickets from Alaska Airlines, Southwest Airlines — and now, American Airlines, as well.

American Airlines is providing four pairs of round-trip tickets to anywhere that it flies, including international destinations

So far, more than 217,100 people have registered for the chance to win prizes, organizers said.

The first two winners of the campaign were announced on Wednesday – Elaine Nishiura of Hilo won 100,000 HawaiianMiles courtesy of Hawaiian Airlines and Mark Matsuo of Honolulu won two round-trip tickets from Alaska Airlines.

The names of five new prize winners were drawn today, organizers said, and will be announced next week once their vaccination status has been verified. Dozens of businesses are also offering deals and discounts to those who show their vaccination cards this month.

Anyone age 18 and up with proof of at least one COVID-19 vaccination within the state of Hawaii may enter to win before June 30. To register, visit higotvaccinated.com.