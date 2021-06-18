Cleaning schedule urged for Oahu city parks
- By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:36 a.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
A look inside of the men’s bathroom Thursday.

A 2020 audit found that the Department of Parks and Recreation did not formally track or report its maintenance efforts. Above, the exterior of the bathrooms at Cartwright Field in Makiki.

A City Council resolution that would create and publicly publish a schedule for park maintenance advanced. Above, a blanket and clothing are seen near a ballpark fence at Cartwright Field in Makiki.

A person walks past a trash can at the park.

“If we had a schedule up, it might help with not only transparency, but even possibly having more people participate in recommitting to our parks and helping.”
Augie Tulba
City councilman and chairman of the Parks and Community Services Committee
