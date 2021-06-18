comscore Cleaning schedule urged for Oahu city parks | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Cleaning schedule urged for Oahu city parks

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:36 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM A 2020 audit found that the Department of Parks and Recreation did not formally track or report its maintenance efforts. Above, the exterior of the bathrooms at Cartwright Field in Makiki.

    A 2020 audit found that the Department of Parks and Recreation did not formally track or report its maintenance efforts. Above, the exterior of the bathrooms at Cartwright Field in Makiki.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM A City Council resolution that would create and publicly publish a schedule for park maintenance advanced. Above, a blanket and clothing are seen near a ballpark fence at Cartwright Field in Makiki.

    A City Council resolution that would create and publicly publish a schedule for park maintenance advanced. Above, a blanket and clothing are seen near a ballpark fence at Cartwright Field in Makiki.

    “If we had a schedule up, it might help with not only transparency, but even possibly having more people participate in recommitting to our parks and helping.”

    Augie Tulba

    City councilman and chairman of the Parks and Community Services Committee

A resolution that would ask the city Department of Parks and Recreation to create and publicly publish a schedule for park maintenance advanced out of the Parks and Community Services Committee and will be sent to the full City Council for a vote. Read more

