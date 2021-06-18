Local high schoolers could help rebuild Hawaii’s employee shortage
- By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 10:44 p.m.
JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
”Businesses are having a difficult time bringing employees back to work.”
Sherry Menor-McNamara
CEO, Chamber of Commerce Hawaii
