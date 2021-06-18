Woman who called 911 says Lindani Myeni was following, filming her
By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Video Courtesy of Myeni's family's attorney James J. Bickerton
Video footage from a surveillance camera at the home where a 29-year-old South African man was shot and killed by police following a fight with officers captures him entering the home and then quickly leaving while apologizing to the couple who called police.
Courtesy of Myeni’s family’s attorney James J. Bickerton On the night HPD killed Lindani Myeni, HPD obtained and reviewed the Ring Video Doorbell recordings. The video, combined with police body-camera video, was released by Myeni’s family attorney early Tuesday.