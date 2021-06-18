comscore Woman who called 911 says Lindani Myeni was following, filming her | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Woman who called 911 says Lindani Myeni was following, filming her

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10 p.m.

  • Video Courtesy of Myeni's family's attorney James J. Bickerton

    Video footage from a surveillance camera at the home where a 29-year-old South African man was shot and killed by police following a fight with officers captures him entering the home and then quickly leaving while apologizing to the couple who called police.

  • Courtesy of Myeni’s family’s attorney James J. Bickerton On the night HPD killed Lindani Myeni, HPD obtained and reviewed the Ring Video Doorbell recordings. The video, combined with police body-camera video, was released by Myeni’s family attorney early Tuesday.

The woman who called 911 to report that an unarmed 29-year-old man from South Africa wandered into the home she was renting feared she and her husband were followed and filmed and about to become the next victims in a nationwide string of attacks on Asian people, their attorney told the Honolulu Star- Advertiser. Read more

