Hawaii names San Diego’s Rich Hill as its new baseball coach

The University of Hawaii has named Rich Hill as head baseball coach, the school announced this morning.

Hill has spent the last 23 years as the University of San Diego’s head coach. Overall, he has been a head coach for 35 years, compiling a 1,079-738-4 record. In 2021, the Toreros went 33-12 and finished second in the West Coast Conference.

“We are excited for this new chapter of Rainbow Warrior Baseball to begin with Coach Hill at the helm,” UH athletic director David Matlin said in a news release. “He is a high-energy coach who has a proven track record with over 1,000 wins in 35 years of coaching. It was evident after speaking with those who know him best, Coach Hill a man of integrity and high moral values, who has a plan for success and vision for the future of Hawai‘i baseball. In addition, what made Coach Hill the perfect fit is his affinity to the islands as a frequent visitor and he knows and understands the baseball culture in Hawai‘i.”

Hill replaces Mike Trapasso, whose contract was not renewed for a 21st season.

“I am beyond humbled and honored to serve the University of Hawai‘i as the next head baseball coach,” Hill said in a release. “I have so much respect for the proud tradition of Rainbow Warrior Baseball and feel blessed to be part of this program. From what Coach Les (Murakami) started and Coach Trapasso built upon, to the great players past and present, it is truly a special culture. I especially want to thank President David Lassner and director of athletics David Matlin for giving me and my family this opportunity of a lifetime. They have been phenomenal throughout this process. We look forward to embedding ourselves in the community and bringing our brand of tough, fundamentally strong, winning baseball to the great state of Hawai‘i!”