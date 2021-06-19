Woman falls 25 to 30 feet at waterfall off Kaau Crater Trail

The Honolulu Fire Department airlifted a 34-year-old woman, who fell about 25 to 30 feet near a waterfall off the Kaau Crater Trail in Palolo.
The woman injured her back this afternoon, HFD said in a news release.
The 911 call came in at 2:11 p.m. and four units with 12 personnel responded. The first unit arrived at the scene at 2:16 p.m. Air 1 was loaded with fire and rescue personnel onboard.
Air 1 transported personnel and got to the patient at 2:53 p.m.
Personnel assessed her condition and “packaged” her for transport.
She was taken to a landing zone and transferred her care to Emergency Medical Services personnel, who transported her to an area hospital.
