comscore Hilo police shoot, kill man who attacked officers with knives | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hilo police shoot, kill man who attacked officers with knives

  • By Peter Boylan and Rosemarie Bernardo pboylan@staradvertiser.com rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:03 a.m.

For the second time in six days, South Hilo patrol officers were attacked by an armed suspect, this time a man hiding in an abandoned house who went after three officers investigating a possible burglary with two knives, cutting one on the arm before officers opened fire, killing the suspect. Read more

Previous Story
Kokua Line: I heard there’s no more automatic free parking if you have a disability placard. Is that true?

Scroll Up