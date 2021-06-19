comscore Juneteenth recognition ‘a milestone’ in fight for racial justice, Hawaii leaders say | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Juneteenth recognition ‘a milestone’ in fight for racial justice, Hawaii leaders say

  • By Jayna Omaye jomaye@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:41 p.m.
  State Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald, left, and Miss Hawai'i USA Samantha Neyland looked on Wednesday as Gov. David Ige signed the bill designating Juneteenth as a day of remembrance and observation in Hawaii during a ceremony at Washington Place.

    State Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald, left, and Miss Hawai‘i USA Samantha Neyland looked on Wednesday as Gov. David Ige signed the bill designating Juneteenth as a day of remembrance and observation in Hawaii during a ceremony at Washington Place.

For three decades Sandra Simms has celebrated Juneteenth in Hawaii with her family. The first event she remembers attending in the early 1990s was an informal potluck-style gathering at Neal S. Blaisdell Park in Aiea.

