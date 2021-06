Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Olelo Community Media board of directors has appointed Roger McKeague incoming president and chief executive officer. He took the leadership helm April 2, after the retirement of former President and CEO Sanford Inouye. The longtime attorney and strategic organizational leader is a returning islander who left in 2013 after serving as executive director of the Hawaii State Charter School Commission Administrative Office. Most recently, he lived in Seattle, where he served as a business consultant and attorney. He also held executive positions at Sector 5 and Tekvisions, both IT equipment companies, primarily serving public school districts.

Island Insurance Co. has promoted Toby Tonaki to vice president of claims. He joined Island in 2013 and has over 25 years of litigation experience. His previous positions include law clerk at the Intermediate Court of Appeals as well as deputy attorney general and deputy public defender for the state of Hawaii. He was also a partner at Watanabe, Ing, Kawashima & Komeiji LLP before establishing a solo practice.

