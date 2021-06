Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Robert Yu has been selected president and general manager of Oahu Transit Services Inc., which manages TheBus and Handi-Van. He will start his new position July 1. Read more

Robert Yu has been selected president and general manager of Oahu Transit Services Inc., which manages TheBus and Handi-Van. He will start his new position July 1.

Yu spent 26 years at OTS as senior vice president and deputy general manager, senior vice president of finance and administ ration, and chief internal auditor. He left the nonprofit organization in 2017.

“Robert is a highly skilled leader who is highly respected for his knowledge and competence in public transit,” said Mayor Rick Blan­giardi in a statement. “Honolulu’s Bus System, along with our Handi-Van Service, havebeen recognized as one of the very best in the country, and we are most grateful Robert has decided to lead this critical component of our core City operations.”

Yu has served as deputy director of the state Department of Budget and Finance since January 2019. He is a certified public accountant who also worked at Hawaiian Electric Industries and had been chief financial officer at the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation from 2017 to 2018.

“Robert Yu is a great choice as the President and General Manager OTS,” said Roger Morton, Honolulu Department of Transportation Services director, in a statement. “I’ve known Robert for over thirty years and have full confidence in his ability to lead our TheBus and Handi-Van system at this critical time as we emerge from the COVID-19 crisis and as our economy transitions back to normal.”

Yu also served in community leadership roles with the Chinese Chamber of Commerce and the See Yup Society, Hawaii.

“I look forward to working with the OTS employees and our partners at the City and County of Honolulu to provide the best service to our transit customers,” Yu said.