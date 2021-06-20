Honolulu firefighters airlift injured hiker, 40, off Lanikai Pillbox Trail

The Honolulu Fire Department rescued a hiker, 40, from the Lanikai Pillbox Trail today after the man injured his ankle.

Five HFD units staffed with 16 personnel responded to a 911 call at 10:16 a.m. today requesting assistance for the man, who the female 911 caller said had been hiking for about an hour when he suffered the injury.

After arriving on scene at 10:24 a.m., HFD’s Air 1 helicopter inserted two firefighters near the top of a ridge, who proceeded to hike down and make contact with the caller and injured man about 10 minutes later.

Once rescue personnel splinted the man’s right ankle and secured him to a stretcher, they carried him to a nearby extraction point for loading onto Air 1 and transport to a loading zone at nearby Lanikai Neighborhood Park.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services was standing by at the park and took over patient care once the man was back on the ground at 11:06 a.m.

According to HFD, the man’s female hiking companion was uninjured and returned to the base of the trail on her own.