Hawaii Baseball Report – June 20, 2021

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Statistics of players with Hawaii ties in professional baseball through Friday’s games. Players who are on the injured or suspended list and whose stats have not changed since last week are not listed. Read more

>> The Brewers activated second baseman Kolten Wong from the injured list Friday. On Saturday, the Angels optioned Wong’s brother, Kean Wong, to Triple-A Salt Lake. Kean Wong started 10 of the 17 games he played in with the Angels, with starts at second base, third base and right field.

>> Catcher Micah Yonamine was assigned Saturday to the Phillies’ Low Class A team in Clearwater.

>> Kanekoa Texeira (Kamehameha) is the new manager of the Rome Braves, Atlanta’s High Class A team. Rome is 20-20 this season. Texeira pitched for the Seattle Mariners and Kansas City Royals in two MLB seasons. He went 1-1 with a 4.66 ERA in 49 relief appearances.

Hawaii Baseball Report – Ju… by Honolulu Star-Advertiser