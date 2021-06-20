PADDLING NA ‘OHANA O NA HUI WA‘A Saturday At Maunalua Bay JUNIOR MEN — 1. Kamamalahoe 57:06.90 (Caleb Ledesma, Logan Ledesma, Bryceson Pang, Frederick Pang, Ezra Saena, Christopher White, Jr.); 2. Manu O Ke Kai 1:05.35.67 OPEN MEN — 1. Manu O Ke Kai 50:29.40 (Dave Fuga, Noah Alfanta-Lii, Ramsey Can Blyenburg, Doug Osborn, Noah Souki, Solomon Souki); 2. Waikiki Beachboys 53:53.34; 3. Alapa Hoe 59:14.15 MEN MASTER 40 — 1. Manu O Ke Kai 48:14.84 (Tim Vierra, Glenn Williams, George Smith, Daniel Aitchison, Steve Canon, Richard Kamikawa); 2. Windward Kai 58:24.73 MEN MASTER 50 — 1. Windward Kai 1:00.30.21 (Christopher Patton, Carter Kamana, David Dougan, Thomas Magee, Rankin Kaanoi, John “Squeeze” Kamana) JUNIOR WOMEN — 1. Manu O Ke Kai 1:10.27.27 (Kirah Evile, Riley Kealoha, DJ Fuga, Sarah Johnson, Jayda Heard, Kalena Kamikawa) OPEN WOMEN — 1. Manu O Ke Kai 57:39.76 (Barbara Souki, Michele Sales, Angelica Gutierrez , Gordean Kaluahine, Molly O’keefe, Catharine Griffin); 2. Waikiki Beachboys 59:34.43; 3. Manu O Ke Kai 1:00.09.03; 4. Lokahi 1:00.41.11 WOMEN MASTER 40 — 1. Windward Kai 1:07.56.63 (Kirsten Esibill, Ursula Gibson, Petra Patton, Liz Jacobson, Ronnie Huddy, Yesse Ruano) OPEN MIXED — 1. Alapa Hoe 55:54.15 (names not available); 2. Waikiki Beachboys 59:59.29; 3. Lahui O Koolauloa 1:00.46.01

